WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A retired D.C. police lieutenant could get up to 30 years in prison. Jesse Porter plead guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Those charges stem from a shooting during a training session last year that claimed the life of Library Police Officer Maurica Manyan.

Manyan died on August 4, 2022, after she was shot inside the Anacostia Library. The bullet came from a gun fired by Porter during the session that involved police batons.

“Why did you have a firearm in the building where it was prohibited? Why did you have a live firearm on your hip,” said Latoya Francis-Williams, one of the attorneys for the Manyan family.

That’s one of the questions they’re still trying to answer.

There’s surveillance footage of the shooting. Yet the family, according to Francis-Williams, still has not seen it.

Manyan’s parents did not talk after Porter’s plea, as attorneys read their statements. But the parents did discuss their struggles with DC News Now last October.

“She’s a mom to her four-year-old and this is very devastating,” said Manyan’s mother, Shereen. “What are we going to tell this four-year-old about his mom?”

The family, according to attorneys, is expected to start counseling shortly.

Porter remains free without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 3:00 p.m. on August 25, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.