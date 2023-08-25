WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A retired Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) lieutenant was sentenced to three years in prison after he shot and killed a library officer during training at the Anacostia Library in August 2022.

Jesse Porter entered a guilty plea to charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful discharge of a firearm in June 2023.

Porter was leading a training session at the library, located at 1800 Good Hope Rd. SE, when he shot Library Officer Maurica Manyan, 25, of Indian Head, Md.

Manyan died at the hospital.

Among the questions that surfaced soon after the shooting were why Porter handled a gun during training that involved the use of batons and why the retired police lieutenant had a loaded gun in the library in the first place.

Porter’s LinkedIn profile says he is the CEO of Chief Executive Officer of Porter Consulting and Expert Tactical Training, LLC. Porter was with MPD for more than 33 years, retiring from the force in 2020. Among the services the profile says he can provide are use of force instructor, de-escalation and crisis negotiator-intervention instructor, patrol tactics instructor, ASP instructor, and witness.