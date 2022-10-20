WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Retired football star and former Washington player Vernon Davis had a big surprise for a youth football team in DC. He dropped by a football practice at Emery Heights Community Center in Northwest on Thursday.

Davis donated football jerseys and spent time talking to players. He also shared some of his experience as a pro football player, inspiring those hoping to make it to the league.

“I feel great for those kids (who) were able to listen to me and take my words, and hopefully they hold on to it. … For me, it’s an honor and privilege for me to come here and share some words with them,” Davis said.

The donation is part of the Vernon Davis Foundation’s charity work in the DC area.