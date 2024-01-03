WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a dog has reunited with its owner after it was taken during a burglary on Monday.

On Dec. 31, 2023, at about 7:30 p.m., two suspects knocked on the victim’s door in the 100 block of Atlantic St. in Southeast, D.C.

When the victim answered, they barged into the home and assaulted the victim. The suspects then took the victim’s dog and left.

On Jan. 2, the dog was turned in at the First District Police Station by a resident. Officers contacted the owner who confirmed the dog’s identity and the pair were reunited.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who knows of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

MPD offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.