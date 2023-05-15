WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A revised plan for the Washington Union Station Expansion Project scales back on parking and adds a passenger pick-up and drop-off space underground.

The $9 billion project aims to transform the transit hub by adding a new train hall, expanding passenger capacity, upgrading concourses, widening the rail platforms, integrating the bus terminal and more.

However, a proposed six-level parking garage drew criticism from District leaders and neighbors, who claimed the plan was too car-centric.

The original plan released by the Federal Railroad Administration in 2020 included a 1,600-spot parking garage, which is several hundred fewer parking spaces than the current garage has.

The revised plan, released on Friday, scales that down to between 400 and 550 parking spaces, which will be on one level underground. It also adds space for passenger pick-up and drop-off underground. Bike storage and parking will also be available for up to 900 bikes.

In a press release, the agency said:

“In response to comments received on the 2020 DEIS, the new Preferred Alternative substantially reduces parking and places it and other vehicle functions including pick-up and drop-off below the tracks. By placing vehicles below ground at substantial cost, the Preferred Alternative creates more opportunity for commercial development and public space above the tracks.

These and other changes were requested by the District of Columbia and other stakeholders. Reduced parking revenue and an expanded station require new sources of income to maintain and operate the station. FRA looks to the governments of the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia, and others to become funding partners for the Project and to ensure the continued viability of the station.”

Construction is expected to take nearly 14 years.

The public can provide comments and feedback on the plan in person at a public hearing on June 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Union Station. Or during a virtual public hearing on June 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information on the project, visit https://railroads.dot.gov/.