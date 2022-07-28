WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People with the District of Columbia government were part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two properties that will provide 179 affordable homes in Ward 7.

Among the homes at Providence Place and The Strand Residences, 63 are prioritized for families from Lincoln Heights and Richardson Dwellings.

The project partially was funded by the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) through two grants of $11.7 million for Providence Place and $15.6 million for The Strand Residences.

“Today, we’re delivering 179 new homes that were made possible through collaboration and community,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We know that when our faith-based partners step up to deliver much-needed affordable housing, that is a reflection of our DC values. We are a stronger community because of these partnerships, and whether it is to build more homes or put homeownership in reach for more Washingtonians, we will continue to engage our faith partners across all eight wards.”

Providence Place is a 93-unit community with a mix of family-sized apartments located at 594 50th St. NE and was built on land owned by the Progressive National Baptist Convention. The Strand Residences, located at 5129 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. NE, next to the historic Strand Theater, includes 86 one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments.

Units not prioritized for people from Providence Place and The Strand Residences are available to other households earning up to 60% MFI, or approximately $85,380 for a family of four.

“Today, Mayor Bowser delivered on a promise to bring affordable housing to the Deanwood community,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “This project could not have been done without the commitment and dedication of District agencies, the community, and our development partners.”