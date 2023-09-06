WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that took place on 35th Street early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sixth District Watch Commander, a rideshare driver was dropping off a passenger at around 1:30 a.m. when a man attempted to enter the car forcibly.

The driver was able to get away from his attacker and make it home to Maryland. It was at that point that he realized he’d been shot.

The driver then drove himself to a nearby hospital.