WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department has announced the following road closures to take place on November 18, 2023, in conjunction with the Marion Barry Renaming Celebration.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 10:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE from Good Hope Road to W St., SE

Good Hope Rd. from Anacostia Dr. to Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE from Good Hope Rd. to W St., SE

Good Hope Rd. from Anacostia Dr. to Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE

Southbound 11 th St. from M St. to Good Hope Rd., SE

St. from M St. to Good Hope Rd., SE I-295 Southbound Exit 1C toward Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and 11 th St., SE

St., SE I-295 Northbound Exit 5C toward Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and 11th St., SE

Residents will still be allowed to access their homes if they live east or west of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE.

Vehicles traveling west on Good Hope Rd. will be able to turn north on Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. toward the 11th Street Bridge.

For timely traffic information, follow DCPoliceTraffic on the X platform.