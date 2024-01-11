WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade in D.C. takes place on Jan. 15. With it comes a number of road closures and possible delays for drivers who don’t plan ahead and use alternate routes.

These roads will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. from Marion Barry Ave. to Malcolm X Ave. SE

Marion Barry Ave. from Anacostia Dr. to Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Anacostia Dr. from U.S. Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center

These roads will be closed to traffic from approximately 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. from Marion Barry Ave. to Malcolm X Ave. SE

Marion Barry Ave. from Anacostia Dr. to Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Anacostia Dr. from U.S. Park Police Anacostia Facility to Anacostia Recreation Center

These street closures and times could change should anything “unexpected” happen, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

MPD and the D.C. Department of Transportation reminded drivers to be cautious as there likely will be a lot of foot traffic for the event.