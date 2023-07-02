WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Roads around the White House were closed down briefly on Sunday evening for an investigation into an “unknown item,” officials said.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said in a tweet shortly after 8:50 p.m. that there were “precautionary closures” after officers found the item.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to evaluate the item, which Guglielmi said was standard procedure.

In a follow-up tweet around 9:05 p.m., Guglielmi said that the closures would be lifted soon. First responders evaluated the item and determined that it wasn’t hazardous.

“Thank you to the #SecretService Uniformed Division for your vigilance & to @dcfireems @DCPoliceDept for your unwavering partnership,” Guglielmi’s tweet said.