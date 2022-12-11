WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you live or work near Mt. Vernon Square in D.C., you’ll want to leave extra time to get where you’re going this week. President Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders at the Washington Convention Center.

The bulk of the road closures around the convention center will start Monday morning at 6 a.m., meaning buses will have to take alternate routes and the Mt. Vernon Metro Station will be temporarily closed starting Monday night.

For many blocks around the Washington Convention Center, fencing is up to protect dignitaries from across Africa. President Joe Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit that begins Tuesday.

“It sounds really important. It’s great. I just hope people can kind of get around OK and that everything goes smoothly,” said Kiersten Wills.

As preparations are underway, locals and tourists are having to find their way around the new security measures.

“Lots of getting stuck in places and having to sneak through fencing hoping that we don’t get in trouble for sneaking through fencing and lots of police presence everywhere,” said Sarah Shue.

You can see the road closures on this map:

Roads highlighted in red will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday through Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

For the roads highlighted in pink, there will be emergency no parking from Wednesday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

“We had to kind of go around and into the road a little bit because the sidewalk’s been cleared out,” Wills said. “Got a notification from my maps app that this would all be kind of closed down and to avoid the area but I guess we didn’t.”

Eight metro bus routes in the area are being detoured including 70, 79, 74, 63, 64, D4, G8 and S2.

Because the Mt. Vernon Square station is within the secure perimeter, it will be closed starting Monday at 5 p.m. Green Line trains will pass through the station without stopping, with normal service to all other stations.

Restaurants and businesses impacted by closures will still be open but have specific entrances people need to use, with some requiring extra security screening.

Pedestrian Access to Businesses, Restaurants, and Residences:

Access Type Location Pedestrians going to the Morris American Restaurant and the 15th Annual Conference on the Science of Dissemination and Implementation in Health 7th Street and K Street, NW WCC Employees 10th Street and L Street, NW Pedestrian access for the McCollough Terrace Apartment residents/visitors, Cuttin-Up Barber Shop, Composition ID, Urban Athletic Club, Union Kitchen, TallBoy, and the Unconventional Diner N Street and 8th Court, NWNote: Pedestrians accessing Union Kitchen, TallBoy, and the Unconventional Diner will go through a security screening at 9th Street and N Street, NW Pedestrian Access to Businesses, Restaurants, and Residences

Vehicular Access to Residential and Business Parking: