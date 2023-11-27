WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 101st National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on the Ellipse on November 30.

Because of this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures drivers should be aware of.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from about 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m:

17th Street from H Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street NW

NW Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street NW

For more traffic information, you can visit D.C.’s Police Traffic’s twitter.