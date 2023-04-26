Ronald McDonald and Grimace visit Capitol Hill on April 26, 2023 for a meeting of the Congressional Franchise Caucus. (Emily Brooks/The Hill)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Double cheeseburger? Make that a double take.

A couple of colorful and well-known characters were at the U.S. Capitol to pay a visit to members of Congress Wednesday: Ronald McDonald and Grimace.

Emily Brooks, who covers politics in the U.S. House of Representatives for The Hill, tweeted a picture of the two posing with their host, Republican Congressman Kevin Hern of Oklahoma. Brooks explained in the tweet that Hern brought the McDonald’s restaurant icons to Capitol Hill for a Congressional Franchise Caucus kickoff meeting. The bipartisan group of lawmakers has goals of promoting and educating people about the community contributions of local franchise businesses across the country.

Hern, who is a franchisee, himself, co-chairs the caucus with other members of Congress.

Rep. Kevin Hern — a McDonald’s franchisee — brought Ronald McDonald and Grimace to the Capitol today for a Franchise Caucus kick-off meeting today pic.twitter.com/Q6OAIGoEIR — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) April 26, 2023

Other people snapped pictures of Ronald and Grimace making the rounds, sharing the images on Twitter. One person grabbed a shot of the two in a crowded elevator, noting that he’d wait for the next car.