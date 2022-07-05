WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS responded to 767 calls from 7 a.m. July 4 through 7 a.m. on July 5. Typically they average around 500 calls. Of those 767, 109 were outdoor fires (dumpster fires, car fires, fires that originate outside and then sometimes travel onto homes/structures).

It is typical to see more fires because of the 4th of July fireworks. Fireworks that explode, fly into the air and move fast on the ground are illegal in DC. However, sparklers of a certain length and the “fountain” fireworks are legal in DC. According to DC Fire and EMS, fireworks of any kind are illegal in all surrounding jurisdictions. As a result, DC Fire and EMS had double the personnel they usually have to prep for the busy evening.