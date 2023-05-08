WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officials said that nobody was injured after a house collapsed in Northwest D.C. on Monday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that a two-story row house in the 3900 block of Kansas Ave. NW “suffered significant collapse” in the back.

Images courtesy of DC Fire and EMS

Fire officials said that nobody had to be evacuated from the home, which was under renovation. No workers were at the home when the collapse happened.

This was the second such collapse in the District in the past month.

An inspector from the D.C. Department of Buildings was investigating that house and the house next door.