WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – In a major ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court of the United States struck down a gun law in New York.

In a 6-3 decision, SCOTUS said a law requiring residents in New York to prove why they need to carry a concealed weapon in public is unconstitutional. Several other states, including Maryland, have similar laws on the book.

“(Maryland’s) concealed carry in a public space, that’s what the New York law was addressing, is fairly the same,” explained John McCarthy, State’s Attorney for Montgomery County.

“You would make application if you would want to wear a gun on your person in public in the state. The application would be reviewed by the state police and you would gain approval or disapproval from them,” he said.

McCarthy said he’s concerned if Maryland’s law is booted, violent crime will increase.

“Sadly the lesson I’ve learned after doing this for several decades is that guns and violence and lethality go hand in hand,” he said.

In a statement, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said he’s reviewing the ruling.

“Maryland, like many other states, has enacted common-sense gun laws that place the lives and safety of our residents first. They have been proven to reduce gun violence,” he said. “We will examine today’s ruling to determine its impact in our state, and we will continue to fight to protect the safety of Marylanders.”

Still, the decision was a win for state Republicans.

“That is what we try to change every year,” said Senator Steve Hershey. “You should not have to justify the need to carry. There should not be a test for a constitutional right. And the Supreme Court by a 6-3 margin has determined that the second amendment is enough.”

The decision comes at a time when tensions over gun control are high.

Currently, Congress is working on bipartisan gun reform after a devastating mass shooting in Uvalde.

“There’s a lot going on in the country and we’ve had some very tragic events. We want to make sure that’s not what’s mixed in with what’s a constitutional right. And again, we are talking law-abiding gun owners,” said Hershey.

“I think we’re going to see some things come out of Congress now that seem to be bipartisan,” he said.