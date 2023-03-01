WASHINTON (DC News Now) — Wednesday marks nine years since an eight-year-old girl went missing in D.C.

The search for Relisha Rudd hasn’t stopped and today a new photo shows what she may look like at age 17.

There are a lot of people out there who still have unanswered questions. And they’re asking anyone with information about where Relisha might be to come forward.

Rudd was eight years old when she went missing, living in a homeless shelter, last seen on March 1, 2014 with a janitor.

8-year-old Relisha Rudd

“It’s a terrible case. You know, when everybody that was around there last supposedly, all those people either committed suicide or their death was ruled a homicide,” said Henderson Long, CEO of DC’s Missing Voice.

Police suspected the janitor, 51-year-old Kahlil Tatum kidnapped her. The two were spotted at a D.C. hotel.

Long still has questions about the circumstances.

“Relisha Rudd went 18 days prior before any amber alert was sounded that she was missing,” Long said. “There’s a lot of inconsistencies on her whereabouts prior to going missing.”

One month after she disappeared, Tatum was found dead in a park. Investigators said he shot and killed himself.

“You can kind of imagine where this probably went. But we still continue to look for her until we see otherwise until we recover her,” Long said.

Nobody knows if she’s still alive, but every year the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children releases a new age progression photo. This is what she might look like today at 17 years old.

Age progression photo showing what Relisha Rudd would look like at 17 years old. (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

“I don’t have the answers. Somebody out there has the answers and I can’t do it alone. The police department can’t do it alone,” Long said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, more than 99% of its missing persons cases get closed.

“9 years ago, #RelishaRudd went missing. We’ve never given up our search for her and continue to spread awareness about her disappearance,” the department wrote on Twitter.

If you have any information about Relisha Rudd’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).