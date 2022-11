WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington, D.C. is working to find a name for its newest trail in Ward 8 — and they are asking for residents’ input.

The Department of Transportation said that the trail, which runs for 1.3 miles, goes along the east side of I-295 from St. Elizabeth’s Road SE to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE.

You can submit your ideas here. The form closes on December 5.