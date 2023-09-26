WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that a second person was arrested on Tuesday for a shooting that happened in Southeast, D.C. in July.

MPD officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Benning Rd., SE at about 10 p.m. They found two men who had been shot and transported them to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 28, a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Nearly a month later on Sept. 26, 33-year-old Johnathan Young, of Alexandria, was charged with assault with intent to kill.