WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Lawyers representing a District employee who said Mayor Muriel Bowser’s former chief of staff sexually harassed her said they have a second client who alleges the same.

Bowser announced the departure of John Falcicchio on March 17. Falcicchio served as the mayor’s chief of staff as well as D.C.’s Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

John Falcicchio (District of Columbia)

“We represent a second employee of the District of Columbia who has brought forth serious allegations of sexual harassment by former Chief of Staff and Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. Her allegations are extremely disturbing and reflect a longstanding pattern of sexual harassment and predatory behavior by Mr. Falcicchio,” said Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin, the lawyers representing both women, in a news release.

They added that their second client wanted “justice for herself and other survivors” and that she planned to work with investigators from the city who are looking into the matter. Katz and Morin encouraged anyone who felt they had similar claims to contact Maia Ellis, Associate Director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, who is leading the investigation.