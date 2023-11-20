WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second man wanted in the Oct. 3 shooting at Morgan State University was arrested on Nov. 17 by MPD officers.

Jovon Terrell Williams, aka “Chewy,” 18, and Keion Brown, 20, were both taken into custody pursuant to a D.C. District Court Indictment. At the time, Williams, Brown, and a 16-year-old boy were charged with firearms-related charges and other D.C. Code violations.

Williams was charged on Oct. 11 with attempted first-degree murder and other related charges but remained at large until his arrest on Friday.

“Today, the Morgan Community can continue to move forward with the comfort of knowing that both shooting suspects have now been captured and taken off the streets. We thank the Baltimore Police Department, Morgan State University Police, and all of the other law enforcement agencies for their collaboration and diligent effort to bring these individuals to justice. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to Mayor Brandon Scott, Governor Wes Moore, and other elected officials for their ongoing support throughout this ordeal. This is indeed great news,” said David K. Wilson, President of Morgan State University.

Williams was also facing an arrest warrant from June 15, charging him in a guns and drug conspiracy case being investigated by the DEA, IRS, U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and Bureau of

Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

On July 14, The DEA referred apprehension authority to the USMS.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the work done by the Metropolitan Police Department and our other law enforcement partners,” said Mathew Silverman, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland. “These officers developed investigative leads and took swift action that empowered law enforcement to take a notoriously violent fugitive off the street.”

Four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were injured during the Oct. 3 shooting. Classes and Homecoming activities were either canceled or postponed in the days following.