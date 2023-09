WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Formula 1 arcade is set to open in the District next summer. It will be the arcade’s second U.S. location.

The arcade will be located in the Union Market District at 440 Penn Street NE, D.C.

Photo courtesy of Formula 1

There will be more than 80 full-motion racing simulators along with a cocktail menu, local craft beers, food and more.