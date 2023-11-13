WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Secret Service members in charge of protecting Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, opened fire after three people attempted to carjack an unmarked Secret Service car Sunday evening.

The United States Secret Service released a statement saying:

On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle. During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck. The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications