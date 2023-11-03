WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Leaders at George Washington University in D.C. are ramping up security measures as campus tensions rise over the Israel-Hamas War.

The school had planned to hold a public, outdoor inauguration ceremony for its new president, Ellen Granberg, on Friday, but decided to move the event inside, limit attendance and make it a mostly virtual event.

An announcement from the school said the decision to change the event’s format was in response to recent tensions on campus.

The school is also requiring ID for entry into campus buildings and increasing security and police presence through the end of the weekend.

GW has seen a lot of student demonstrations, in support of both Israel and Palestine, over the last several weeks and students say things are starting to come to a head.

Some GW students, who didn’t want to speak on camera or be recorded out of fear of retaliation or targeting, told DC News Now that they have felt “so uncomfortable and scared” these last several week that they’ve been staying away from campus and staying in their apartments as much as they can.

Others told DC News Now that they have tried to be open minded and empathetic.

“Free speech is one of our constitutional rights. I feel like with the added security we’re able to express ourselves and our opinions in a secure area,” GW freshman, Gustavo Rossi, said.

Mariana Amin, another GW freshman, said these major world events coinciding with her first semester on campus has been really eye-opening.

“I wasn’t expecting this to be part of my college experience. But, I feel like knowing and being aware of issues around the issues is part of being [in] college and being open to new ideas,” Amin said.

Freshman and international student from Columbia, Luciana Alzate, said it has been difficult for her.

“I’m not from here, so I’m being exposed to a different culture, a different country,” Alzate said. “Things are very extreme. It’s important to be educated because you don’t want to say the wrong thing.”

Hannah Becker is a graduate student studying medicine. She believes social media is partially to blame for fueling tensions on campus.

“In our online environments, we get pulled into these circles on Instagram and social media. Our algorithms can instill fear in everyone. We can see what our classmates like and post on Instagram, and we can interpret that in different ways,” Becker said. “The week following the first Hamas attacks was the hardest. It was eye-opening and heartbreaking, seeing how little empathy there was for Jewish people.”

When it comes to having hard conversations with classmates, some students say they’ve had a lot of success in talking about recent events with friends. Others say they have been completely alienated since the attacks.

“I think people just need to be willing to listen on both sides, any side, people on the outside,” Becker said. “That’s the only way there can be peace.”