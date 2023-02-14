WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A robbery of the Chanel store on I Street in Northwest was the latest in a worrying trend.

Surveillance video shows around 15 people running into the store, then spraying a fire extinguisher and running away with bags and other merchandise.

This event added to a growing list of cities across America: Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago were also targeted. The National Retail Federation reported that in 2021, retailers lost nearly $100 billion in sales with theft as one of the driving factors.

Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey said these types of thefts are nothing new.

“If you make yourself vulnerable, whether you’re a business or an individual, out and about, you just need to be mindful that there are people who have bad intentions,” Dorsey said.

Retailers polled by the National Retail Federation said they saw a nearly 27 percent increase in thefts in 2021.

Dorsey explained that many thefts could stem from opportunity or from the knowledge that a store is not as secure as other retailers.

“When people are successful in criminality, I think it encourages them to try it again. We’ve been hearing about snatch and grabs in these stores. I think all of this stuff is cyclical,” Dorsey explained. “So right now we’re in a cycle where it seems like this is trending upward because we’re hearing more about it.”

Dorsey said following this simple mitigation tactic could deter thieves from striking again.

“Simply having a security guard standing around is not enough of a deterrent anymore. I think what retailers need to be prepared to do is inconvenience consumers, things are tied to the table and you can’t leave the store with it,” Dorsey explained. “So these are the times that we live in. I think retailers need to harden their businesses and make it less easy.”

What can retailers and cities do to stop this? Dorsey said deterrence goes beyond security guards and cameras.

“If you can identify one or two and you start charging them seriously with, you know, conspiracy type crimes, because the conspiracy always carries a heavier penalty than just a straight, you know, bargain variety theft, and I think this is even bigger than at theft,” Dorsey said.

D.C. Police were still trying to identify the people involved in this incident. Dorsey also encouraged people to stay vigilant, be aware when out and about and even discourage people who you know who could be engaging in this type of behavior.