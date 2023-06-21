WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — NASA’s new Earth Information Center is an interactive exhibit that shows our changing world in vivid detail.

The exhibit combines live data sets with cutting-edge data visualization and storytelling on a 20-foot hyper wall. Visitors get to see how every component of the atmosphere and world works together to give us the weather and climate we see each day.

The experience can be found inside the NASA Headquarters on 300 East Street, Southwest.

More information as well as a live view of the Earth can be found on the Earth Information Center website.

The exhibit was the result of an interdepartmental effort between several government agencies.

Karen st. Germain, Director of Earth Science at NASA said: “It’s intended to bring our view of how the Earth works to everyone. From where we stand, it’s hard to understand how all of that works together, how something that’s happening in the Arctic affects what’s happening in DC, but it does.”