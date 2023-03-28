WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A staffer to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was stabbed on H Street in broad daylight on Saturday, putting the District’s crime problems into the nation’s spotlight.

The attack also sparked more interest from Republicans in Congress looking to flex more oversight over the District given the crime problems.

It’s caused a sobering conversation about how to solve violent crime in the District from its residents divided over whether more Congressional oversight is necessary.

Amy Searight of D.C. said she has concerns about safety.

“Like all my neighbors, we are certainly concerned. There’s certainly been an uptick in carjackings and assaults on the street,” Searight said.

Republicans controlling the House Oversight Committee led by Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky are expected to make crime in D.C. a central focus with homicides up from last year.

“It’s definitely concerning that Congress is getting involved in D.C. affairs,” Searight said. “I’m very pro-D.C. independence, but the crime stuff is concerning, too.”

Paul’s staffer was not the only person who works in Congress who has been attacked lately. Rep. Angie Craig (D-Mn.) was attacked in the lobby of her building, about a mile from the H Street stabbing.

“I don’t support Congress getting directly involved, but I do understand the rising concern around crime,” Searight added.

Tiffany Lyon of D.C. said she’s worried about crime as well. She said she doesn’t see Congressional help as a bad thing.

“It is out of control, I guess,” Lyon said of crime in the District. “Yeah, Congress should actually get involved and get communicating with the community and try to figure out what they can do to actually help out.”

Lyon is all for D.C. independence, but she said crime is too important to ignore.

“They probably do need to step in but, like I said, knowing what the people actually want and would like to see the difference in the community,” Lyon said.

Searight said she still has hope that D.C. can solve its crime problem.

“I wish our city government could do more to tackle it,” Searight said.