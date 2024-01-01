WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a 7-month-old female Pit Bull that was stolen.

The burglary happened on Dec. 31 at around 7:30 p.m. Two suspects knocked on the victim’s door and when the victim answered, they pushed their way into the home. They then assaulted the victim, took the dog, and ran away.

The dog, Lola, is described to be black with a white stripe on the top of her head, chest, and stomach areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment of those involved.