WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several landscaping companies are at The Lincoln Memorial enhancing the grounds.

Companies such as Landcare, The National Association of Landscaping Professionals and Rupert Landscaping are collaborating together as part of an annual event called “Renewal and Remembrance” which gives them an opportunity to preserve the memorial’s natural appearance.

“We’ve been doing this for 25 years now,” said Landcare CEO, Mike Bogan. “And we gather, this year roughly, 450 volunteers from our association across the county. And it means a ton to our members to have a chance to come and give back to honor The National Mall.”

Some workers assisted The Arlington National Cemetery as well.