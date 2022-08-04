WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A shelter in Northwest said it was out of space Thursday, creating a real crisis for it.

The Humane Rescue Alliance welcomes new animals every single day. But now, they’re running out of space and are looking for people to give the dogs in their care a forever home.

Since the beginning of June, the Humane Rescue Alliance has opened its doors to 670 dogs of all sizes. They also take in around 250 other animals each week.

The HRA is an open-access shelter, meaning they never turn away an animal. While they have adopted 272 dogs since the beginning of June, around 70 dogs are still in need of homes with only 52 kennels available. While some of those dogs are with foster parents, the shelter is now facing a space shortage.

Ashley Valm, Director of Adoptions at Humane Rescue Alliance, explains that the shelter is out of kennel space for their dogs. The shelter has the capability to house 44 large dogs and 8 small dogs. Some dogs who enter the shelter can also be pair-housed meaning HRA can place two dogs in one extra-large kennel. But the shelter is now turning to pop-up crates to meet the influx of dogs who come through their doors.

The Humane Rescue Alliance has resorted to placing new incoming dogs in pop-up crates in order to keep up with the influx of dogs.

“We are out of space to hold large dogs right now. So we’ve got crates popped up and set up ready for any animals that are coming in for temporary housing but we really don’t want to keep them in crates long,” Valm said. “We really need to get these dogs into homes onto couches, onto their new lives.”

If you’re interested in adopting a dog, the humane rescue alliance is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Dogs can also be sent home with their new family the day they are adopted. But if you are not in a position to adopt a dog, foster parents are also needed to alleviate the space crisis.

For more information, please visit the Humane Rescue Alliance website.