WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Transit Police Department (MTPD) said officers were on the scene of a shooting at one of Metro’s stations in Southeast Monday afternoon.

MTPD tweeted about the shooting in the bus bay at the Minnesota Avenue station at 3:27 p.m. The tweet said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. and that a man was hurt. Medics took him to the hospital. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.

MTPD said that because of the shooting, bus service at the station had been relocated. There was no affect to trains.