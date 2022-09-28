WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at Union Station Wednesday afternoon after a shooting there.

Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for DC Fire and EMS, said the person’s injuries were minor. He added that the person went to the hospital for treatment through private transport.

Larry Calhoun with DC Realtime News said members of the Metropolitan Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, and Amtrak Police were there. He said the person who’d been hurt was shot in the foot inside the building.

Kimberly Woods with Amtrak Media Relations said that Amtrak Police, along with MPD and Capitol Police, were investigating the shooting which happened in the west wing of the station. She added the person hurt had a minor injury to the foot and that someone was in custody.