WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Nov. 12 where two men were killed.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1500 block of F St., N.E. at about 10:05 p.m. There, they found two men shot inside a home.

31-year-old Leon Carter, of Northeast, D.C., died there.

43-year-old Keith Lawrence, of Southeast, D.C., was taken to a hospital where he died on Nov. 14 from his injuries.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip line at 50411.