WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating a shooting that killed a man and left another injured in Northeast, D.C. on Monday.

Officers responded to the report of gunshots at about 10:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Tennessee Ave., N.E. There, they found two men who had been shot.

One man died there while the other was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.