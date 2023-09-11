WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Monday afternoon in Northeast, D.C.

An officer was on patrol in the 2300 block of Washington Place when the officer heard gunshots at around 4:30 p.m. The officer found two victims, one man and a teenage boy, suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported them to nearby hospitals. The man had non-life-threatening injuries while the teenager suffered life-threatening injuries.

The teenage boy died at the hospital shortly after being transported.

The teen was a victim in an altercation and the man tried to intervene when the suspects started shooting.

The suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.