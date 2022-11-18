WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Administrators placed a high school in Northwest on lockdown Friday afternoon as a precautionary measure after a shooting took place near it.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 3900 block of Chesapeake St. NW at 3:09 p.m. The tweet said there had been an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars. It noted that there was no active threat at that time.

Jackson-Reed High School, which is located at 3950 Chesapeake St. NW, was on lockdown as a result of the activity.

The American University Police Department advised the college community about the situation, also. It noted that, for a time, shuttle service to the Tenleytown-AU Metro Station had been stopped.