WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan PoliceDeparmtnet (MPD) is investigating a shooting that killed a man early Wednesday morning in Southeast, D.C.

Officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 3900 block of Southern Ave., SE at about 3:20 a.m. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

He was identified as Julius McRee, 36, of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.