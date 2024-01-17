WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police in the District said they were investigating after a fatal shooting took place in Southeast D.C.

On Tuesday, at around 5:00 p.m. officers said they responded to the 2400 block of S St. SE after a report of a shooting.

On scene, officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Jabonni Anthony Coleman, of Southeast D.C.

Police have offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.