WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department(MPD) said a shooting left a teen dead and another injured on Friday night.

Police said that at about 11:30 p.m., they were dispatched to the 14th St at Fairmont St NW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two teenage boys who had been shot.

One boy was conscious and breathing.

The other boy was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead sometime later.

MPD said a press release will be out later on Saturday with more information.