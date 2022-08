WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 2500 block of Bladensburg Road at 11:53 p.m. on Sunday, July, 31.

Police arrived to find a man had been shot by two people, the victim is alive and conscious. Police are currently on the lookout for two adult black males both were reported wearing masks, one man is wearing an army jacket and black pants, and the other man is dressed in all black.