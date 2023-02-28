WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Shoppers at the H Street Walmart said they were shocked to find out the store is closing its doors for good at the end of March.

Many were left scrambling to find options that won’t break the bank.

“Everybody comes right here to this Walmart,” said S. Johnson, who shops at the Walmart regularly.

On Tuesday, the chain announced it will close the location on March 31. The pharmacy will close on March 17.

Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie said the company has nearly 5,000 stores across the country. Some don’t meet financial expectations, and, in the case of H Street, Walmart found that the store hadn’t performed as well as it hoped. She added that the decision to close any store is based on several factors.

“Walmart is the most convenient store in this community,” said Johnson. “It’s a bargain place, it’s called bargain shopping. And they do have value-size stuff for families that Giant don’t have, Safeway don’t have. I just don’t understand.”

Shopper Nicole Chance said the price difference at Walmart compared to other local grocery stores is noticeable.

“It’s cheaper, it is. It’s cheaper than all the grocery stores,” said Chance. “That will impact my pocket, my money.”

According to a report by the advocacy group Consumers Checkbook, Walmart is the best bet for saving money on groceries in the D.C. area.

The report found that Walmart’s prices were 16% lower than the all-store average. And it stated, “for a family that spends $250 per week at the supermarket, a 16 percent price difference totals savings of $2,080 per year.”

The next closest grocery store to the H Street Walmart is Safeway, which is about half a mile away.

However, the Consumers Checkbook report found Safeway had the highest prices in the area for conventional supermarket chains.

“Safeway’s prices averaged about 32 percent higher than Walmart,” it said.

“You’ll have to spend a lot more, a whole lot more. And my budget — it can’t handle it,” said Tony Johnson, who shops at the H Street Walmart.

The price gap has Johnson worried about where he can affordably shop.

“I’m working. I don’t make that much money. I have four kids, a wife,” he said.

Tuesday, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning & Economic Development shared a map that shows nine grocery stores within a mile of the H Street Walmart location. Those stores include Safeway, Giant, Trader Joe’s and more.

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning & Economic Development shared a map that shows nine grocery stores within a mile of the H Street Walmart location.

Still, some said despite the impact on the wallet, there’s a larger loss here.

“This is not just a grocery store, it’s a department store. That means we have clothes, we have food, we have furniture, we have electronics,” said shopper Avizz Wright. “After this closes, where’s the next department store?”