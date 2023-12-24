WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now)–Shoppers packed the sidewalks of M Street in Georgetown Sunday, as they took advantage of those last-minute sales.

Retailers should also get a gift. The National Retail Federation, NRF, predicts holidays sales this year will increase between 3% and 4% from a year ago to record levels of at least $957 billion.

The annual survey finds each shopper will spend $875 on presents, and other holiday-related purchases.

“I’ve been making that money this year,” said Ethan Jih-Cook. “So I think I think this is the year of giving, and receiving some too. Spread the Christmas cheer all around.”

But not everyone expects to spend more this year.

“Honestly, less because there’s so many sales happening and shopping smart,” said Sara Jih-Cook.

While most spent more this year, not everyone was concerned about the money.

“You know, have more money to spend on people we love,” said Jackson Scott.

The holiday should also be a busy one for online business as the NRF predicts online sales will increase this year between 7% and 9%.

This year’s holiday spending, according to the NRF, is consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to 2019.