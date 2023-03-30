WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were responding to the Potomac Avenue Metro station Thursday evening after they said a single gunshot was fired.

Metro Transit Police responded around 6:57 p.m. after they received reports about shots fired inside the station.

They said that there were no confirmed injuries or victims.

Trains stopped service during the response. Metro said that train service was restored around 10 p.m.

The investigation was still ongoing. Police said they were still searching for the person who fired the shot.

Three were injured and Metro employee Robert Cunningham was killed in a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in February.