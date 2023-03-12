WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that shots were fired on a Green Line train on Saturday morning.

Metro Transit Police (MTPD) said that they heard about shots fired on a train just after 7:30 a.m. They found the train and held it at Fort Totten to investigate.

Police said that two people were in a physical altercation. One of them fired several shots, but the victim was not shot or injured.

Police said the train was taken out of service. They believe the suspect got off at Navy Yard and left the station.