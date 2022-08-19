WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At around 1 a.m. August, 19, U.S. Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.

Three unoccupied vehicles were found at 1600 Constitution Avenue NW with damage from gunshots. Officers have detained three people for questioning, and recovered two firearms. One of the firearms was in the possession of a juvenile. No injuries are being reported at this time.

Police are actively investigating this shooting, and request that anyone with information call (202) 379-4877 or email Uspp_tipline@nps.gov