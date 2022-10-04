WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After a six-month delay in opening, D.C. finally will get its first Silver Diner on Oct. 5.

The delay was the result of supply chain issues.

The new restaurant will be at 1250 Half St. SE, across from Nationals Park. It will be a two-story location, with “Silver Social” upstairs. That portion of the business will feature a bar and terrace with small bites and craft cocktails.

Silver Diner, which already has locations in the DMV, said it will open two additional locations in, one in National Harbor in Maryland and one in Loudoun Crossroads in Virginia. Both are scheduled to open in 2023.