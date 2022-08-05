WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief of Police Robert Contee were at a news conference Friday to talk about the release of body cam footage from the day an officer shot and killed a man Northwest.

The man’s sister was there, too, and she wasted little time confronting Bowser about the shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers believed Kevin Hartgraves-Shird, 31, was involved in a shooting that took place at Longfellow Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW on July 30. Police who were working the shooting followed a car that may have had something to do with it.

Hartgraves-Shird was one of the people in the car. Police said the car stopped around 2nd and Madison streets NW and the people inside it got out.

One of the officers said Hartgraves-Shird had a gun and that he didn’t follow commands from police. The officer fired, hitting Hartgraves-Shird. He died at the hospital.

Hartgraves-Shird’s sister had seen the body camera footage prior to its release Friday. She accused Bowser of lying about what happened the day Hartgraves-Shird died.

Bowser said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will investigate the shooting. The officer who fired the at Hartgraves-Shird was on administrative leave.