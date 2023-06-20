WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival is looking for volunteers for the event, which is starting at the end of June.

Organizers said that the event “has featured participants from all 50 states and more than 100 countries.” This year, they’re using two programs to showcase diverse cultures in the U.S. — Creative Encounters: Living Religions in the U.S. and The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region.

The event takes place on the National Mall and spans two different weeks, kicking off from June 29 to July 4 and continuing from July 6 to July 9.

Organizers with the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage said that volunteers have a variety of possible responsibilities, ranging from taking photos and videos of the festival to helping with demonstrations and other activities.

Volunteers who are under 18 must have a parent fill out a permission form. Anyone under 16 can volunteer as long as they have a parent, guardian or mentor with them.

Volunteers have multiple shift options between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., as well as evening shifts between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

If you want to volunteer, you can apply on their website.