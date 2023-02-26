UPDATE 2/26 9:50 p.m. — D.C. Fire and Rescue told DC News Now that the smoke came from a train car fire next to the Tenleytown station. They said that another train may have dragged it in.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department said that at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, they received reports of smoke outside Van Ness Station.

Following this report, officials said the Red Line train service was suspended between Friendship Heights and Dupont Circle.

Twitter: @AliceStill4

Alice Still, a freshman at American University, told DC News Now that she heard a “loud bang and saw a… flash of orange and sparks” when the train was about to enter Van Ness station.

Metro Police said in a statement, “While there is no evidence of any smoke or fire at this time and DCFD had initially cleared the scene, we have requested that they standby as a precaution while we investigate further.”

Officials said that there are shuttle buses in service ready to help move people impacted.

Just Sunday morning, Metro held a safety drill in Montgomery County to familiarize first responders with the system in the event that an evacuation needs to take place.