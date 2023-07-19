SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) – LEGO® Discovery Center Washington, D.C. released images and video of its new Mini World, which has its grand opening on August 9 in Virginia.

Spanning more than 32,000 square feet, Mini World is one of 12 areas within the family attraction that people can visit at Springfield Town Center. It features many landmarks from Washington, D.C. that are made using more than 1.5 million LEGO bricks, including:

Capitol Building

Smithsonian Institution

White House

Washington Monument

Lincoln Memorial

Nationals Park Baseball Stadium

The LEGO® attraction offers various activities including building adventures, interactive rides, and creative workshops led by a team of playmakers and Master Model Builders for visitors with children ages 2 to 10.

“Mini World is an iconic part of the LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C. experience, something all of our guests definitely won’t want to miss,” General Manager of LEGO® Discovery Center Washington, D.C. Therese Alvich said.

Capitol Building made out of lego (LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C.)

Lincoln Memorial made out of lego (LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C.)

Thomas Jefferson Memorial made out of lego (LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C.)

Nationals Park Baseball Stadium made out of lego (LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C.)

Washington DC landmark made out of lego (LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C.)

Other imaginary buildings made out of lego (LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C.)

Other imaginary buildings made out of lego (LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C.)

Other imaginary buildings made out of lego (LEGO Discovery Center Washington D.C.)

“First to Play Days” for families that want to be among the first to experience the attraction will be from August 10 to August 13. Starting August 14, it will be open to the public fully.

The recommendation is that you purchase tickets in advance online. The address for Springfield Town Center is 6500 Franconia-Springfield Pkwy., Springfield, Va.